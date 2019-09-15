New structure at the PMO

The office of the principal secretary to the prime minister is less than 50 years old. It was created in 1971, when Indira Gandhi designated Parmeshwar Narayan Haksar as her principal secretary. Haksar occupied that post from December 1971 to February 1973.

After him, 11 more principal secretaries have served Indian prime ministers. Last week, Pramod Kumar Mishra was named the principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He succeeded Nripendra Misra, who had occupied that job for more than five years from May 2014. In the process, P K Mishra became the 13th person on that ...