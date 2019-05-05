News that matters this election season

The organisation I work with publishes the environment and development fortnightly magazine Down To Earth. The publication is not designed to make money and is not a produce of commerce or a product of the market.

It is our means to bring information about the world around us, about the everyday life and of life itself, so that we have the knowledge, which gives us the power to make change. In other words, when we write we make no effort to hide our mission — our neutrality as journalists remains in the skill of reporting news and events from the ground. But our bias and politics are ...