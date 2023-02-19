Next phase for GST

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council in its 49th meeting took an important step towards establishing the much-awaited GST Appellate Tribunal, among other decisions. Since some states had different views, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman later elaborated that the report submitted by the Group of Ministers (GoM) — chaired by Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala — on this matter was accepted with some modification. The Union government expects it to be finalised by March 1, so that it can be included in the Finance Bill. Some states are reported to be in favour of a bigger tribunal with two technical members each from both the Centre and the states. As reports suggest, there will be a Principal Bench, which will look into inter-state disputes, while Benches in the states will look into disputes within the state. More clarity will emerge once the proposal is approved.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 22:34 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU