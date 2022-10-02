Next technological leap

The 5G services in the country have been launched within two months of the spectrum auction. This is a good start, though India took a long time to finalise the reserve price of spectrum and subsequently hold the auctions that generated revenues worth Rs 1.5 trillion. Many others, including the US, the UK, China, Canada and South Korea had rolled out 5G services much earlier. At the high-decibel launch event over the weekend, the telecom industry, which is still coping with financial stress, indicated that India would emerge on top in offering 5G services even as it began late. Leading telco Reliance Jio is targeting December 2023 to offer 5G across every town, taluka and tehsil in India, while rival Bharti Airtel is looking at March 2024 to reach that goal. That’s a tall task, which will have to be powered by significant investments in network infrastructure and device upgrades.