No backdoor entry

The drama over Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) is another example of how company promoters put in last-minute roadblocks to delay the resolution process. The Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) did well to approve the resolution plan submitted by Piramal Group.

But the process will take some more time, as Kapil Wadhawan has approached the Supreme Court, which is yet to take a view on the matter. Mr Wadhawan, who is in prison on charges of diverting funds and money laundering, had offered to pay the total outstanding principal of about Rs 91,000 crore. In a ...