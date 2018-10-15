No easy answers

In 2015, Amazon was interested in taking over a company, Elemental Technologies, an American company at the cutting edge of creating video compression software, which is used to convert content designed for TV to be streamed to small screens over mobile networks. While Amazon did take over the company, an audit stumbled upon some anomalies, which led to an in-depth investigation.

The security issues were traced to high-end servers that Elemental bought from Super Micro Computers (Supermicro), a Silicon Valley company. These servers were, in turn, assembled in Taiwan and mainland China. The ...