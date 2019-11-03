No end to telecom sector's woes

Recent developments in the telecom sector have further weakened this important infrastructure industry. There are three private service providers, and two nearly bankrupt PSUs. A combination of a recent Supreme Court judgment and a government policy decision about the PSUs will add to the stress.

A recent Supreme Court Judgment means that Vodafone Idea may have to pay the equivalent of $4 billion, or about Rs 29,000 crore. This could turn the sector into a duopoly, where one of the other private players, Bharti Airtel, is also struggling. Meanwhile, the government has taken a policy ...