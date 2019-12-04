No funds to complete infra projects in Madhya Pradesh, says CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister had said that the state's finances were in a mess when the Congress formed the government in December last year. A year has passed and the state government is still struggling to fund its development projects. Many projects including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin, the Bhopal-Indore six-lane expressway, and some road projects are waiting for funds. The same is the case with other departments like the Public Health Engineering Department, Public Works Department, and that of water resources. The government dropped the plan for a new Bhopal-Indore expressway because it needed Rs 6,000 crore to complete the project. Earlier in July 2019, soon after presenting the state Budget, MP Finance Minister Tarun Bhanot had slammed the former government for spending lavishly.

Celebrating Gujral

Senior politicians of all ideological hues attended an event to mark the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister, the late I K Gujral, held in New Delhi on Wednesday. Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar was the star attraction as political leaders milled around to congratulate him for his recent exploits in Maharashtra. There were jokes about Delhi's traffic situation and much laughter when those gathered learnt that former president Pranab Mukherjee was stuck in traffic. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was seen chatting with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on the dais.

In Twitter, we trust

While has become a key tool in the hands of political leaders to attack their adversaries, the social media platform is also being used for intra-party communication. Senior Congress leader and former union minister Jitin Prasada recently posted a message addressed to Uttar Pradesh unit president Ajay Kumar Lallu urging the latter to reach out to freedom fighters alleging that the state government hasn't done much to help them. Lallu acknowledged Prasad’s post and observed that Prasada was his senior and that the state Congress unit would certainly take steps to correct the situation as suggested by the former union minister.