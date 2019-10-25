No more parties

Breakfast is substantial: two Tylenols, plus one more, and a Combiflam for added impact, along with some medicine for blood pressure. It’s almost a filling meal, but the head still hurts. Hangovers are the devil’s own business, and he seems to have been particularly busy. The cranium feels like a mushy watermelon, only heavier.

Somewhere, I know I have feet, but they don’t feel connected to the rest of the body. I think I ought to go back to sleep but there’s a woodpecker knocking fiercely on my forehead. A shower hasn’t helped. Nor has coffee. Or water. ...