No quick fixes

Despite how much we are learning about the proliferation of fake news, it continues one of the biggest challenges in modern-day information-sharing. Fake news is now being shared faster than real news and has been especially rampant in India.

Further, the omnipresence of WhatsApp in India has intensified the ability for fake news to spread. According to a study last year, 42 per cent of millennials validate the accuracy of a news story, but only 25 percent of baby boomers and 19 per cent of Gen Xers do the same. Fake news spreads quickly on social media sites such as WhatsApp and ...