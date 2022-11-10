No 'red wave'

In the United States, “midterm” elections — held two years into a President’s term — are generally not very good for the incumbent President’s party. Motivated opposition voters turn out in numbers to protest the President’s actions and legislation, and ruling party supporters are typically complacent or overconfident. Thus, there is almost always a significant swing towards the opposition party. This had been the case in the midterm elections in 2018, in 2010, and in 1996. Only in 2002, with 9/11 still a major political factor, did the incumbent party beat off the opposition’s challenge. And also, now, in 2022.