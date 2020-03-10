No shortcuts in a dynamic world

In this part, I explore two questions: What is a “business institution”? And what is the mindset, behaviour and action of the “shaper” of a business institution? Start-ups can develop the business-institutional mindset early on. This subject has been debated and researched by talented academics at Bhavan’s SPJIMR (SP Jain Institute of Management and Research).

As an experienced practitioner, I have been enriched by co-authoring with the professors. We navigated a rewarding path in applied management research, set in the unique cultural and economic ...