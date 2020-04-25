No social distance anymore: Covid-19 crisis brings Akali Dal and BJP closer

Crisis brings BJP-SAD closer



Covid-19 is bringing families together — and especially politically estranged families! Till a few months ago, not a day would go by when (SAD) would not criticise the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) even though the two parties are in alliance. But Covid-19 has changed all that. Cabinet Minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal appealed to the PM that approximately 100,000 people were being fed by Gurudwara Sisganj Saheb in Delhi and about 500,000 by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee in Punjab (daily), but both were running short of rations due to unavailability; and so could the PM help in making rations available through PDS to the gurudwaras and other institutions doing such a commendable job. According to Badal, the PM wasted no time and rations have been made available almost immediately.



Bizarre logic



Amid all the global stupidity about the Covid-19 pandemic, some leaders really take the cake. Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro says he won’t get infected because of his past as an athlete and that the world should study Brazilians because they “never catch anything” and, in any case, the virus is a media “trick”. The president of Slovakia, Zuzana Caputova, has opted to treat the pandemic as a fashion and style opportunity and has had masks stitched to match the outfit she’s wearing: recently she turned up in a magenta dress, with a matching magenta mask.