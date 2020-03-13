No time for a stimulus

One of the most mystifying assumptions in today’s world — one made not just by “ordinary” people but by economists, politicians, and many of those who should know better — is that governments can fix anything that happens to the economy. This assumption is no less pervasive for being largely unspoken.

And it is what lies behind many of the calls for an “economic response” to Covid-19, the disease being caused by the Wuhan-originating coronavirus. Covid-19 is a serious disease. It is an extraordinary challenge to global public health, even ...