Not a nice man to know?

Congressman Doddalahalli Kempeg- owda Shivakumar has managed, in a state run by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to incite protests in several parts of Karnataka after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged money laundering earlier this week. Ramanagara, Channapatna and the adjoining areas all fall under Shivakumar’s assembly constituency, Kanakapura.

A bandh was called and all schools have been closed. Stones were thrown on government buses by (presumably) party workers. So Shivakumar must be both incredibly popular and highly resourceful to be able to ...