Not an Interim Budget: Mr Goyal's first has all features of a full Budget

This is not an Interim Budget. What Finance Minister Piyush Goyal presented on Friday has no resemblance with any of the previous three Interim Budgets presented by his predecessors, Jaswant Singh in 2004, Pranab Mukherjee in 2009 and Palaniappan Chidambaram in 2014.

No Interim Budget in the past announced a new programme with as huge an annual expenditure outlay as the Rs 75,000 crore of Mr Goyal’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), which will offer an annual income support of Rs 6,000 per year to all farmer families that have up to 2 hectares of cultivable land. Of the ...