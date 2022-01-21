Novak's vaxxing questions

Rafa Nadal may have stoutly declared that the Australian Open (AO) would be great with or without Novak Djokovic. But like Banquo’s ghost, the debate over the world’s top-ranked tennis player persistently hovers over the year’s first Grand Slam.

On Thursday, an Australian court revealed why it had ruled to revoke his visa and ban him for three years: He would have inspired the anti-vax movement in the country. In other words, Djokovic’s expulsion had less to do with the legalities and all to do with his celebrity status. The court’s “health and good ...