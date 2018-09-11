NPA uncertainty deepens

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued an order staying further moves against the distressed power sector by its creditors. It also transferred all the pleas in various courts to itself and directed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to maintain the status quo until the plea is heard in November.

The relieved Association of Power Producers claims it would allow the companies to come up with resolution plans for about 13 GW of stressed generation assets. In effect, this stays the RBI’s February 12 circular marking loans with a day’s payment delay as subject to procedures under the ...