NPR anyone?

With not much to watch on television and there being only one movie hall in the whole of Santiniketan I find myself watching a lot of news. Of course, with the CAA and NRC protests my time in front of the screen has gone up in the recent past. In any case, for a long time now I have been a great watcher of news on TV.

My friends often joke about my daily need for a “Mamata-fix” but I am a pretty serious follower of her daily public appearances. Not that I agree with all that she or her party prescribes but I am totally in awe of her personal stamina. From district level ...