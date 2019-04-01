NYAY works against jobs

Jobs has taken centre-stage in this election. While the government is on the defence (no pun intended), the opposition is gunning hard on the jobs front. The Congress, which was the main opposition party in the state elections of November 2018, made several promises to provide some relief to select unemployed in its campaigns and reaped benefits.

But, such promises cannot go very far. No political party can really promise jobs because this is mistakenly construed as a promise for government jobs and the government is not very enthusiastic in offering jobs itself. Of course, no party ...