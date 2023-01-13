Of metals and rare earths

The news that has just discovered a large deposit of rare earth sparked off thoughts about “atmanirbhar” in this vital area. Rare earths are a class of . Their oxides need to be used in small but significant quantities to make electric vehicles, mobile phones and sundry other consumer electronics, besides wind turbines and solar energy units. Renewable energy, therefore, depends on these . Assuming there’s no tectonic shift in renewables and electronics designs and technologies, the demand is expected to soar, as the global energy mix shifts away from fossil fuels.