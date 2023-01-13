JUST IN
Of metals and rare earths
ChatGPT vs humans: What it can and cannot accomplish
Beyond Joshimath: How not to make the future a repeat of the past
Globalisation in reverse gear: Opportunity for bold US-India partnership?
R N Ravi, governor of Tamil Nadu: Act of omission that stoked controversy
Conflict and inflation: Indian realities
The perennially ruling party
A chance to reclaim the health of humanity
Global wealth, Indian business
Delays, even with no jurisdiction
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
ChatGPT vs humans: What it can and cannot accomplish
icon-arrow-left
The year's biggest question mark: China
Business Standard

Of metals and rare earths

There's an obvious need to diversify sources of rare earth minerals but, despite new finds in Sweden, China will remain the go-to supplier for the foreseeable future

Topics
minerals | Sweden | China

Devangshu Datta 

Follow this columnist
Devangshu Datta

The news that Sweden has just discovered a large deposit of rare earth minerals sparked off thoughts about “atmanirbhar” in this vital area. Rare earths are a class of metals. Their oxides need to be used in small but significant quantities to make electric vehicles, mobile phones and sundry other consumer electronics, besides wind turbines and solar energy units. Renewable energy, therefore, depends on these metals. Assuming there’s no tectonic shift in renewables and electronics designs and technologies, the demand is expected to soar, as the global energy mix shifts away from fossil fuels.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on minerals

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 23:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.