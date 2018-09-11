Off colour

Over the weekend, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), unwittingly revealed their discomfiture with those who do not support or endorse their Hindutva ideology. In doing so, the heads of both institutions betrayed a profound disregard for the founding constitutional values of India.

At the BJP’s national executive meet on Sunday, party president Amit Shah openly praised Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the Pune police crackdown on five activists by the law enforcement agencies. He also chose to parrot the ...