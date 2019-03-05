Off target

One of the key reasons for India’s diplomatic victory over Pakistan in the latest skirmish is that the country is a functioning and vibrant democracy, not a failed client state like its adversary.

As with all democracies with elected governments, the government is liable to be questioned by its citizenry about acts of domestic and international significance that are conducted on behalf of the Indian people. The proclivity of the ruling dispensation to equate basic and obvious questions about the Indian Air Force’s actions in Balakot as “anti-national” is wide of the ...