Off target, again

Proving the India Meteorological Department (IMD) wrong yet again, the monsoon has gone through its four-month term (June to September) with a net rainfall paucity of 9 per cent, bordering the drought threshold of 10 per cent. Its distribution, too, has been erratic.

Yet, on the whole, the monsoon has proved benevolent for agriculture and other sectors. This is borne out by the facts that farm production is expected to exceed last year’s peak, the water stock in reservoirs is plentiful, the prospects of hydel power generation are promising, rural demand is looking up, and food ...