Ole revolution

When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was parachuted in as interim manager of Manchester United, not many had big expectations of ‘old boy’ Solskjaer. Since then it has been win upon a win, on the bounce, interrupted by a draw at Old Trafford against Burnley.

A month and a half ago the possibility that Man United would be among the Champions League spots would have seemed fully in the realms of fantasy. But by the end of this week, when United will have played Fulham, as of now in the relegation zone, at Craven Cottage, and Chelsea will have played Man City at the Etihad, the Red ...