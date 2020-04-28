Omissions and commissions in Electricity Act

The government has announced that it proposes to make certain amendments to the Electricity Act 2003. The previous amendment Bill was initiated in 2014, though no headway was made after consultation with the states.

The changes being proposed now include the constitution of the Electricity Contracts Enforcement Authority (henceforth the Authority), appointment of distribution sub-franchisees, introduction of a national renewable energy policy, promotion of renewables, functioning of the National Load Despatch Centre, and rationalisation of tariffs, among others. While several comments can ...