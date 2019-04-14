On the electoral process

In April 1947 the Constituent Assembly of India decided on holding elections on the basis of universal suffrage to fulfil the demand that had been raised during the freedom movement. In a way it was a reaction to the elections based on a restricted franchise that had taken place during colonial rule.

For instance, in the 1937 election only about one-fifth of the adults in the country were included in the electoral roll, which was organised with voters being grouped by community, profession, etc. In November 1947 the Constituent Assembly Secretariat (CAS) began the process of preparing ...