Bailout or not?
Business Standard

On the world stage

Oscar win will further redefine national cinema

Topics
Oscars | Indian Cinema | Baahubali

Business Standard Editorial Comment 

The latest edition of the Oscar proved a big one for Indian filmmakers and performers. Naatu Naatu’s golden run on the international stage continues, clinching an Oscar as well as a Golden Globe for Best Original Song within a span of two months. In the short documentary category, too, Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga bagged the Academy award for their film The Elephant Whisperer. The two winning entries — drastically different as they are in their genre, feel, and texture of filmmaking — both hail from the southern half of India. While the first is a peppy dance number from the mass entertainer RRR, the other is a serene walk through the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu. This clearly reflects the rapidly growing cultural clout of cinema from Southern India, across genres. In the domestic market, a string of blockbusters have helped redefine the very idea of a national cinema. And it’s not just about the KGFs or the Baahubalis either. Films such as Jallikattu (2019) and Kantara (2022) have taken their viewers deep into the micro-cultures and daily quirks of local communities. Others, like Kumbalangi Nights (2019) and Jai Bhim (2021), have given characters that are easily relatable, yet uniquely embedded in their immediate socio-cultural realities.

Oscars

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 22:45 IST

