ONDC can be a game-changer for MSMEs

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is poised to cross the $100-trillion mark, but there’s a ministry of commerce initiative which can bring the benefits of digitalisation to a much larger audience: the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) for hyperlocal transactions. It’s currently focused on empowering local sellers, who have a lesser say in matters of dispute on proprietary platforms, and fundamentally change the way micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) go about their business, adding to GDP growth as well. Paytm, Dunzo, eSamudaay and others are currently on the network.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 17:16 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU