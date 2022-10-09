ONDC can be a game-changer for MSMEs

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is poised to cross the $100-trillion mark, but there’s a ministry of commerce initiative which can bring the benefits of digitalisation to a much larger audience: the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) for hyperlocal transactions. It’s currently focused on empowering local sellers, who have a lesser say in matters of dispute on proprietary platforms, and fundamentally change the way micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) go about their business, adding to GDP growth as well. Paytm, Dunzo, eSamudaay and others are currently on the network.