JUST IN
Inclusion in global bond index: Waiting for Godot?
Victory in the mirror: Has India really found its sweet spot?
Superpower no more: The fading influence of Russia
Lost fragrances from the past
Lingering questions after a scandal
Unmistakable slowdown: Some indicators disappoint, some flatter to deceive
Women directors: Companies not complying with Sebi rules is a worrying sign
Chinese chequers on the China border
The high stakes of climate-risk accounting
The 5G opportunity for a unitary paradigm
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Inclusion in global bond index: Waiting for Godot?
Business Standard

ONDC can be a game-changer for MSMEs

UPI has revolutionised payments. ONDC can do the same for MSMEs, and take e-commerce's share to 25 per cent of all commerce by 2024

Topics
BS Opinion | ecommerce | ONDC

Ritesh Jain 

Ritesh Jain

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is poised to cross the $100-trillion mark, but there’s a ministry of commerce initiative which can bring the benefits of digitalisation to a much larger audience: the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) for hyperlocal transactions. It’s currently focused on empowering local sellers, who have a lesser say in matters of dispute on proprietary platforms, and fundamentally change the way micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) go about their business, adding to GDP growth as well. Paytm, Dunzo, eSamudaay and others are currently on the network.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 17:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.