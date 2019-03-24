One hobbled step forward

In a welcome move, the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has prescribed a procedure for grant of benefits under the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) for goods exported from a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) or an Export Oriented Unit (EOU), on behalf of Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) units. The existing Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) allows MEIS benefits for such shipment by EOU and SEZ units.

The benefits are also available for shipment by DTA units through merchant exporters. EOU and SEZ units are also allowed to export through merchant exporters but the FTP does not allow ...