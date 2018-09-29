Open court justice

The excitement surrounding the Supreme Court’s judgment on Aadhaar last week overwhelmed another apex court judgment with equally important long-term implications. This was the decision to permit live streaming of apex court proceedings. This is a significant judgment in more ways than one.

Currently, proceedings in court at any level are open to the public but video and audio broadcasting was not permitted. In reality, this has meant that citizens rarely have the opportunity to attend court proceedings because courtrooms overflow with legal and security personnel and reporters. This ...