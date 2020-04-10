Openness and leadership

Surely the government has learned a lesson from how it botched the initial an­nouncement and implementation of the national lockdown? There was simply no reason for it to be announced like demonetisation, as if it were a state secret that could only be put out on television with a few hours’ notice.

By allowing time for preparation by individuals, companies and local governments, the many issues with the lockdown could have been avoided — hoarding, the lack of social distancing as people gathered at markets and bus stations, the abandonment of migrant workers miles from ...