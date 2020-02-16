Opportunity in refinery stocks

Refineries have been standout performers during Q3, 2019-20 (October-December 2019). This is because international crude and gas prices have remained low during this period. This is one of the few positives of a slow-growth global economy. On average, the Indian crude basket cost $62.6 per barrel between October-December 2019.

The average price for the fiscal (April-December 2019) was $64. It would have been even lower but for tense Iran-US relations. This was substantially less than the $69.9 per barrel average of 2018-19 and also less than the $67.75 of October-December 2018. Five ...