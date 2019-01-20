Opportunity taken

A new session of Parliament will begin on January 31, just about three weeks after the conclusion of its winter session. The winter session of Parliament had begun on December 11, 2018. After 17 sittings spread over almost a month, the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on January 8 and the Rajya Sabha too was similarly adjourned on January 9.

Significantly, the President prorogued both the houses on January 10, thereby signalling that Parliament was no longer in session. For the government, this was a political necessity. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, also ...