Opposition not hitting the street anytime soon as Congress delays protest

postpones protest

The has postponed its proposed protest on economic slowdown, earlier planned to be held at Delhi’s Ramlila Ground on November 30. It will now be held after the winter session of Parliament concludes on December 13. The new date is December 14. sources said the real reason for postponing the event was that they discovered the venue was booked, and by a Congressman at that. Former Lok Sabha member and Dalit rights activist Udit Raj, along with other outfits, has announced a protest there to oppose disinvestment in public-sector undertakings on December 1, and has booked it for November 30 also. When the party asked him if he could postpone his event, Raj declined.

Hopeful event

After postponing several such events that had been planned earlier, both in Srinagar as well as New Delhi, a day-long event has been organised on November 27 to showcase business opportunities in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The event, titled “Kashmironomics”, will be held at a hotel in New Delhi. It will be addressed by Piyush Goyal, Union minister for railways and commerce and industry, and Smriti Irani, Union minister for textiles and women and child development. It has been billed as an event for “ushering in hope, reform and prosperity to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh”.

Priyanka’s faux pas moment

Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (pictured) recently faced her own Gautam Gambhir moment on social media. On her Twitter handle, she shared a video showing a farmer purportedly lying unconscious following a brutal cane charge by the police in UP’s Unnao district. The cops had taken action against a group of local farmers protesting inadequate compensation for land that had been acquired for the Trans Ganga City project. The state government soon released the full video, which showed the man first pretending to be unconscious and then running away quickly. Last heard, the video had been removed from Vadra’s Twitter handle.