Our broken system of clearances

Ranking is an instrument to reward the best performers — but more importantly, it signals the best way to do things.

So, when the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change says that it will rank the state environmental impact assessment authorities based on the speed at which environmental approvals are given, it basically implies that all it cares about is the “clearance” of projects, not the quality of the assessment or the ability to ensure that the environmental impacts of development projects are mitigated. You could argue that time taken is not an ...