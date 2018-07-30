Our health. Whose business?

The minimum we expect from the government is to differentiate between right and wrong. But when it comes to regulating our food it’s like asking for too much. Our latest investigation vouches for this. The Centre for Science and Environment’s (CSE’s) pollution-monitoring laboratory tested 65 samples of processed food for presence of genetically modified (GM) ingredients.

The results are both bad and somewhat good. Of the food samples tested, some 32 per cent were positive for GM markers. That’s bad. What’s even worse is that we found GM in infant food, ...