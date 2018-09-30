Over-protecting India

The government has raised import duties on 19 products, including some electronic goods that it has declared “non-essential”.

Tariffs on imported air conditioners, household refrigerators, and washing machines of less than 10 kg have doubled from 10 per cent to 20 per cent; the crucial input for these white goods and compressors will be charged a 10 per cent duty as compared to 7.5 per cent earlier. Speakers, suitcases and tyres will be tariffed at 15 per cent compared to 10 per cent; footwear at 25 per cent as compared to 20 per cent; and jewellery at 20 per cent as opposed to ...