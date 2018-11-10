Ownership rights

Virat Kohli, India’s cricket captain, has not exactly covered himself in glory with his reaction to criticism from a cricket fan. The person in question had tweeted an unfavourable message: Mr Kohli was a much overrated batsman and he preferred to watch English and Australian batsmen.

The best possible reaction would have been to take this comment in good spirit. After all, Mr Kohli may well have said, India was a free country and everyone was entitled to his or her opinion on such, and other, matters. But Mr Kohli’s reaction was not only intolerant of the criticism aired, ...