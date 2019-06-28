Pakistan, terror funds and Kashmir

On June 21, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) listed Pakistan among the “jurisdictions with strategic deficiencies” in addressing money laundering and financing of terrorism. The others were Bahamas, Botswana, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Ghana, Panama, Sri Lanka, Syria, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia and Yemen.

The FATF, headquartered in Paris, was founded three decades ago to look at money laundering, and after the 9/11 attacks also began looking at terror financing. The strategic deficiencies observed by the FATF are mostly concerned with Pakistan’s ability to implement an ...