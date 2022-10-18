Pandemic effect: Fading or going strong?

The unicorn-cockroach life cycle of a start-up may have been unthinkable till some time ago, but not any longer. An entrepreneur, who came into prominence recently for likening a start-up’s survival mantra to a cockroach in the midst of a funding winter, may have been thinking fintech, edtech, healthtech or whatever else powered by tech that had attained a godly status during the pandemic. Tessa Wijaya, co-founder of the Jakarta-based digital payments unicorn, Xendit, said at a tech event in Singapore that “it’s cockroach time, do whatever it takes to survive.” She’s sure to have many backers as the entire start-up universe looks shaky with investors’ single-minded focus on profitability after years of splurge.