Pandemic queers the pitch for pro sports

The pandemic has left Indian professional sports in a tough spot. In Europe, however, many professional sports have tentatively restarted without spectators in stadiums, and after making Covid-19-related tweaks — top tier football matches are now played in quarters not halves to enable players to refresh themselves from personal bottles, for example.

Formula 1 also held its first race on Sunday without spectators, while England is gearing up to play Tests against West Indies in a self-contained “bubble”. Indian sports, though, continue to be in lockdown. Despite initial ...