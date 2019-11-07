Passing the baton... smoothly

In an ideal world, a poorly performing business leader (Chairman, CEO) will be replaced by the board. In reality, this seldom happens.

It could be due to interpersonal skills, family ties, difficulty in finding a replacement or the board is a “nodder’s club”. Hence, in many companies, performance or governance may not dictate the leader’s tenure and many of the leaders tend to stay at the helm of affairs for too long. As Marshall Goldsmith, renowned leadership coach, puts it, “If you are not forced to hand off the baton before you want to, you may be tempted ...