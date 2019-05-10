Pet obligations

Coaxing the dog to leave the air-conditioned room to come for a walk in the heat wasn’t working so I thought to attach a leash to his collar and drag him out for his constitutional. Increasingly grumpy in old age, the pooch snapped, sinking his canines into the fleshiest part of my palm.

As I attempted to staunch the blood with a pail of iced water and dabbed antiseptics on the wound, the dog continued to slumber on, unmindful of the kerfuffle he had caused. In the evening, with the hand stinging — and swelling — I went to a general practioner for a tetanus shot and ...