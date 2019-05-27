PM Modi's Sabka sath-sabka vikas-sabka vishwas is nothing but shallow pitch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowing reverentially before a copy of the Constitution placed in the Central Hall of the Parliament (pictured) brought back memories of his prostration at the steps of the Parliament on his maiden entry five years ago. For his addition of sabka vishwas (trust of all) to the catch-phrase sabka saath, sabka vikas (solidarity with everyone, development for all) to be more than lip-service and have real effect, it must be more than a wish. Since Narendra Modi is a product of the Sangh Parivar, for which Hindutva is central to Indian nationhood, it cannot be said for sure that he would be able to practise what he preaches.

Ideally, Modi’s life should be his message as it was in Mahatma Gandhi’s case. We are sceptical about Modi’s unity pitch because he once compared the victims of Gujarat pogrom to “puppies”, referred to shamshan-kabristan in Uttar Pradesh and spoke of “majority-minority” demographic profile in Wayanad. The fact is that Modi owes his phenomenal rise in politics to his adherence to aggressive Hindu nationalism. His speech in favour of “inclusivity” or “inclusiveness” cannot carry much conviction for me. He must be speaking against the encroachment of religion into politics and not secularism. If there is indeed a change of heart for the PM on how to treat the minorities, we can gladly regard it as the best thing to happen to our country in which people of different faiths live cheek by jowl with each other.

Unless the homily on accommodating everyone is followed up with action, it won’t achieve much or make any difference. Modi’s claim that the election has broken down barriers and connected hearts is misleading. Actually, it has accentuated and reinforced religious distinctions (read fault lines). His statements that the minorities have been misguided and that the fear among them is only an illusion, require further elaboration. Nonetheless, there is nothing heroic about 80 per cent of the population demonstrating their might before a vulnerable lot.

G David Milton Maruthancode

