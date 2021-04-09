Policymaking in the age of the virus

Covid-19 has caused roughly 3 million deaths worldwide so far and it’s devastated the economy. Even though vaccination drives are now on everywhere, the crisis is far from over. Indeed, the second wave of mutant viruses could be even more dangerous.

Different nations have dealt with the threat in different ways. What sort of regimes have handled the pandemic better in terms of minimising deaths, providing better healthcare services, and minimising economic disruption? More than a year after WHO raised the pandemic alarm, we have a body of evidence. This isn't just an ...