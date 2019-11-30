Political jugglery and other pollutants

Union Minister for Transport and Roadways Minister Nitin Gadkari is generally regarded as one of the more credible and performance-oriented members of the BJP-led government. But even he can’t resist stooping to hyperbolic bombast at election time. In May he loudly promised that Delhi would be completely free of air and water pollution in three years, committing a largesse of Rs 50,000 crore to decongest the capital.

He sealed the deal, saying, “all my announcements are credible. I have built this credibility. No one can tell me that I have promised something and not ...