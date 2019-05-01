Poll tattle reaches fever pitch

It's quite a coincidence for the writer of the last book you have read to turn up in front of you without notice.

A friend, excited about the prospect of election reporting in 2019, had advised Ruchir Sharma’s Democracy on the Road, a 25-year journey chasing the dust and grime and plenty of juicy stuff that election campaigns across the country bring along, as a must-read. So seeing Sharma, also chief global strategist at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, eagerly board the airport bus to catch a plane to Kolkata along with a team that he refers to as “merry band of ...