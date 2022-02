Polymer notes: What's that?

In December, the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates announced that the new 50-dirham polymer banknote would be used alongside the paper banknote as official currency.

Ahead of that, in October, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the Philippines central bank, confirmed that it would have a trial run of a few hundred million pieces of the 1,000 peso on polymer in the first half of 2022. And in August, the State Bank of Pakistan unveiled its plan of a commemorative polymer note to mark the 75th anniversary of independence in 2022 and another to mark the 75th anniversary of the ...