Portents after the vaccine rollout

Economists, psephologists and assorted soothsayers were getting prime-time attention for months due to the uncertainties caused by the coronavirus. What's certain is that the situation is not going to change anytime soon and they will be in high demand. The judiciary is better placed in this respect, for well or ill.

For instance, it is certain that a new chief justice will head the Supreme Court in three months, hopefully heralding a less disturbed regime. It needs no crystal ball to see that physical courts will slowly return after about 11 months since the lockdown. Some high ...